N.Y.C: 7 Injured, 30 Displaced After Massive Fire Spreads To 4 Buildings 

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:10 PM – Thursday, May 2, 2024

A huge fire that started at a supermarket in Brooklyn, New York, has injured seven people and displaced approximately 30 others after it spread through four buildings.

New York Fire Department (FDNY) officials stated that the blaze began at around 6 p.m. inside Christina’s Kitchen & Market and grew to at least a five-alarm fire. Over 250 firefighters responding to the scene.

Seven people were injured, including six firefighters. They all suffered minor injuries.

“This fire impacted this community, not only the supermarket that they use but the residents of this community in four different buildings,” FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer told reporters at the scene. “And our hearts go out to those residents.”

According to the FDNY, the flames began in the food store and soon spread through two adjoining buildings to its left and two buildings behind.

“We were really trying to get ahead of this,” Assistant Chief Thomas Currao said. “It’s really one of the challenges in wood-frame construction.”

“I will be on scene for quite a while,” Currao said. “We’ll have a watch line in place [to make] sure this fire is fully extinguished.”

Staffers with the Red Cross also responded and assisted the 30 residents left homeless by the fire and smoke.

“We mustered everyone together. We could muster arranging for buses to take them to a reception center where we’ll do intake on our clients and find them a place to stay,” Red Cross staffer Eric Declercq told the press.

They also passed around water bottles and blankets to those affected.

Fire marshals are currently investigating the origin of the fire, which remains unclear at this time.

