Haines: Iran-Backed Militias Continue Planning Attacks On U.S. Forces

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee May 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on worldwide threats during the hearing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

3:15 PM – Thursday, May 2, 2024

The Director of National Intelligence has warned that Iran-backed militias will continue to conduct attacks against American forces.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, Avril Haines said Iran-backed militias have broadly paused their plans to attack U.S. forces. It is not clear how long it will last.

Haines said the crisis in the Middle East has influenced both al-Qaeda and ISIS to direct supporters to conduct violence against Israel and U.S. interests.

The intelligence director also spoke about cyber-attacks in the United States.

“We have seen a massive increase in the number of ransomware attacks globally in the last year, which went up as much as 74%,” Haines stated. “The terrorist threat level is of grave concern,” he continued.

Haines noted that almost all U.S. critical infrastructures that were attacked involved weak passwords, un-patched known vulnerabilities and poorly secured networks.

