N.Y: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting At Baby Shower

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:17 PM – Saturday, May 4, 2024

One person died and three others were injured during a shooting at a baby shower in Queens, New York.

Authorities said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, four men were shot, one of whom died, at a baby shower located at 108-11 Atlantic Ave. in Richmond Hill, Queens.

According to the police, three victims were shot: one man, 24, was fatally wounded in the chest; another, 45, was shot once in the left leg; and a third, 26, was shot in the right arm.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center while the other two victims were in stable condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital, Queens.

According to authorities, a 43-year-old man who was the fourth victim arrived at Jamaica Hospital through private means. He had two gunshot wounds to his right arm and one to his left leg, and his condition was stable.

NYPD has stated that the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been taken into custody.

