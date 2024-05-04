Autism Center Employee Charged After Video Shows Toddler Repeatedly Thrown To The Ground

(Minneapolis Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:37 AM – Saturday, May 4, 2024

An autism center employee has been charged after repeatedly assaulting a 3-year-old boy.

Arianna Williams, 25, has been charged with intentionally injuring a child after it was revealed on camera that she abruptly grabbed the child by the shoulder and pushed him to the ground while he was strolling by the Sunrise Autism Center in Burnsville, Minnesota.

The video shows the child screaming as she throws him to the ground again, landing on his back.

Williams is seen lifting the boy into the air with both hands, throwing him to the ground with force.

The incident happened on the first day Williams was permitted to be with children unsupervised, according to charging documents.

Sunrise Autism Center stated that the teacher was fired right away, and police were called.

Investigators claim that Williams texted a coworker after being fired, saying, among other things, “I’d never purposely hurt anyone; I was just having a really bad start to the week.”

Farhiya told the press that her son was diagnosed with autism last year and that she had enrolled him at the center for speech and occupational therapy.

He had only been attending for a week before the assault took place, she added.

In a statement, Sunrise Autism Center said its team is “cooperating with the investigation, and their priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our clients.”

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on June 20th.

