N.M. Judge Declines Prosecution’s Request To Give Armorer Immunity For Testimony In Alec Baldwin’s Rust Shooting Trial

Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

11:30 AM – Saturday, June 22, 2024

A New Mexico judge has rejected Alec Baldwin’s bid to dismiss his rust shooting trial.

In a decision on Friday, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rebuffed the defense’s claims that the indictment against Baldwin did not allege an actual crime.

Marlowe Sommer also weighed in on the prosecution’s request to give armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reid immunity for her to testify in the trial.

She denied the request after hearing from Gutierrez-Reid’s attorney who argued his client did not want to incriminate herself as she appeals her involuntary manslaughter conviction.

“The state denies the state’s amended opposed expedited motion for use immunity for Hannah Gutierrez,” Marlowe Sommer said. “It’s pretty clear that she does not intend to cooperate. The court may grant use immunity pursuant to rule 5116. If the court finds the testimony may be necessary to the public interest and the person has refused most likely refused to testify.”

Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial is slated to begin in July.

He faces up to 18-months behind bars if convicted.

