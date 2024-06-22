Judicial Watch Asks Court To Release Biden Audiotapes

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House on June 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

10:33 AM – Saturday, June 22, 2024

Government watchdog Judicial Watch is battling the Department of Justice over Special Counsel Robert Hur’s audiotapes with President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Judicial Watch asked a federal court to release the audiotapes Hur recorded when he interviewed Joe Biden for his classified documents probe.

The group also demands the court reject the DOJ’s attempt to rewrite the Freedom of Information Act to protect Biden.

Officials say the agency is arguing the tapes should be kept secret from the public to protect it from AI manipulation.

However, Judicial Watch claims that the DOJ is the one manipulating what the public sees regarding the investigation.

The watchdog group is demanding the court orders the tapes to be released within two-weeks.

