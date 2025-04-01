Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Continues To Rise, Over 2,700 Dead 

A woman walks past destroyed buildings in Mandalay on April 1, 2025, four days after a major earthquake struck central Myanmar. Days after a shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, many people in Myanmar are still sleeping outdoors, either unable to return to ruined homes or afraid of further aftershocks. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:52 AM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

The death toll in the 7.7 Myanmar earthquake continues to rise, with over 2,700 people now confirmed dead.

On Monday, the country declared a national week of mourning before announcing that the death toll had risen on Tuesday.

A 63-year-old woman was found alive early on Tuesday in the Myanmar capital, Naypyidaw, more than 90 hours after the quake. Dozens of monks are also believed to be trapped under rubble as many monasteries collapsed during the earthquake.

The quake, one of Myanmar’s strongest in a century, first hit on Friday near Mandalay. The shallow tremor struck central Myanmar in the afternoon, and was followed just minutes later by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock.

In neighboring Thailand, the death toll reached 17. The earthquake shook the greater Bangkok area. Bangkok authorities reported that of the death toll, 10 people were killed when a high-rise building near the famous Chatuchak market fell, leaving 83 others still missing.

Hundreds of people who have been displaced in Mandalay have been sleeping on the streets.

Cara Bragg, the Yangon-based manager of Catholic Relief Services in Myanmar, said that many rescue efforts so far have been undertaken by people working by hand to try and clear rubble.

“It’s mainly been local volunteers, local people who are just trying to find their loved ones,” Bragg said.

“I’ve also seen reports that now some countries are sending search and rescue teams up to Mandalay to support the efforts, but hospitals are really struggling to cope with the influx of injured people, there’s a shortage of medical supplies, and people are struggling to find food and clean water,” Bragg added.

Two Indian C-17 military transport aircraft landed late Saturday at Naypyitaw with a field hospital unit and some 120 staff, who were then scheduled to drive north to Mandalay to create a 60-bed emergency treatment center, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry. Other Indian supplies were flown into Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, which has been the focal point of other international aid efforts.

An initial report on earthquake relief efforts issued Saturday by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated the severe damage of many health facilities, warning a “severe shortage of medical supplies is hampering response efforts, including trauma kits, blood bags, anesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines, and tents for health workers.”

China stated that it has sent around 135 rescue troops and experts, as well as supplies such as medical kits and generators, and has contributed over $13.8 million in emergency help. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said it had flown 120 rescuers and supplies to Yangon, while the Health Ministry said it had dispatched a medical team.

Teams from Singapore have already been working in Naypyitaw. Malaysia dispatched a team of 50 personnel on Sunday, including trucks, search and rescue equipment, and medical supplies. Thailand reported 55 soldiers landed in Yangon on Sunday to assist with search and rescue operations, while Britain launched a $13 million relief package to assist its domestically sponsored partners in Myanmar who are already responding to the disaster.

