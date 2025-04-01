Trump Claims ‘Maybe 30’ Candidates Eyeing U.N. Role

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:48 AM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

President Donald Trump said Monday there are up to 30 people interested in the U.N. ambassador post that opened up last week.

Trump made the remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, days after the White House pulled the nomination of Representative Elise Stefanik, (R-N.Y.), due to the very tight majority that Republicans have in the House.

“We have a lot of people that have asked about it, and would like to do it — [former Israel Ambassador] David Friedman, [former Germany Ambassador] Ric Grenell and maybe 30 other people,” Trump said. “Everyone loves that position. That’s a star-making position. And so we’ll see what happens.”

However, Ric Grenell, Trump’s envoy for special missions, said that it was a “hard no” on the position, saying, “that’s not something I want to do.”

“As President Trump said, there’s a lot of good people. He’ll pick somebody good. It won’t be me. I don’t want to go there. That’s not in my future,” Grenell told Newsmax on Thursday.

Last week, Trump asked Stefanik to “remain in Congress” due to the GOP’s 218-213 majority.

“We don’t want to take any chances, so I went to Elise and I said, ‘Elise, do you mind?'” Trump said last week. “We don’t want to take any chances. It’s as simple as that. It’s basic politics. It’s politics 101. She’s very popular. She’s going to win.”

