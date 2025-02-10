Musk Reveals FEMA Spent $59M On ‘Luxury Hotels’ For Illegal Aliens Last Week Alone

Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:53 PM – Monday, February 10, 2025

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk revealed that the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) spent $59 million last week to house illegal aliens in “luxury” New York City hotels.

“The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants,” Musk wrote in an X post on Monday. “Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order.”

“That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals!” he continued.

Musk also revealed that his team is working to “recoup” the funds spent through a “clawback demand,” which is a formal request for FEMA to return the funding or potentially face legal or legislative action.

The announcement follows after President Donald Trump’s previous comments revealing his interest in seeing FEMA “go away.” The president criticized the agency’s response to the North Carolina disaster, adding that he’d “like to see the states take care of disasters,” last month.

Musk continued to slam FEMA, pointing out the hypocrisy of having enough funds for illegal aliens while failing to support U.S. citizens impacted by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, fire victims of Maui, and residents still suffering from the toxic chemical spill in the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment incident.

“Under Biden, FEMA took money AWAY from Americans in need of disaster relief and spent it on 5 star hotels for illegals. Pure evil,” Musk continued.

President Trump signed a recent executive order establishing a council to review FEMA, after citing “serious concerns of political bias” within the agency. He also ordered FEMA funds to go directly towards U.S. citizens victimized by Hurricane Helene and other disasters — rather than utilizing the money for housing for illegal aliens.

