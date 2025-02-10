American Airlines Flight Delayed Amid Suspected Bomb Threat

American Eagle and American Airlines planes taxi on the runway at Ronald Reagan National Airport, on February 6, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:08 PM – Monday, February 10, 2025

An American Airlines flight was delayed last week for over four hours after a passenger at the Austin Airport had a Wi-Fi Hotspot named “I have a bomb.”

Police ended up going onto American Airlines Flight 2863, which was scheduled to travel from Austin, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina, with a planned departure time of 1:42 p.m.

While on the plane, police asked the passenger to identify themselves, due to the possibility of it being a “prank.”

“Cue the groaning from the entire f***ing plane when the cop announced this,” one passenger recalled.

No passenger took accountability for the Wi-Fi Hotspot. Eventually, all passengers were escorted off the aircraft and held inside the gate, before being re-screened at security, the outlet View from the Wing reported.

Additionally, law enforcement took the passengers luggage off the aircraft and set it out on the tarmac for inspection.

“Eventually we are able to board again and take off but the whole thing was just so f***ing infuriating because after all that they were not even able to determine who the hell did this s***,” a passenger who was on the aircraft said.

The airplane was eventually cleared and the flight departed at 6:15pm local time, according to airport officials.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a statement to ABC News that the agency and its partners in the transportation sector “take bomb threats very seriously.”

“All passengers and their checked baggage were rescreened,” the TSA confirmed.

Austin Airport said there were no significant impacts to airport or airline operations, other than the delayed flight that was involved in the incident.

