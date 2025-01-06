Musk Clashes With UK’s Anti-Mass Migration Leader Nigel Farage, Calls On Him To Step Down

Former Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage attends a speech by former Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Institute for Government on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

7:07 AM – Monday, January 6, 2025

Billionaire entrepreneur and Trump-ally Elon Musk has called on Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom’s right-wing populist party, to step down.

“The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes,” Musk wrote in an X post.

The disagreement came as a surprise to some, as Farage has been an outspoken leader of the right-wing, anti “uncontrolled” migration movement.

Musk was previously on good terms with Farage as they met last month at President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to discuss a potential donation to Farage’s Reform party.

Musk also previously stated that Britain “absolutely” needs the Reform party in the United Kingdom.

Although Musk did not provide any further detail, Farage responded to Musk’s post, speculating on the reasoning behind the initial post.

“Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles,” Farage wrote.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who is known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, is a British anti-immigration and anti-Islamist extremist activist currently serving a prison sentence for contempt of court relating to “false claims” he made about a Syrian schoolboy he made in a documentary.

Robinson is the founder of the English Defense League, an activist group opposed to Islamic extremism in England.

Musk has recently gone to bat for Robinson, demanding that he is freed while supporting the documentary which landed him in jail.

Meanwhile, Farage stated that he does not want “anything to do with Tommy Robinson,” accusing him of deliberately attempting to “stir up hatred” due to his rhetoric and rowdy demonstrations.

Additionally, Musk has also slammed United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the government’s mishandling of rape cases of underage girls by men of Pakistani heritage.

Musk’s criticism stems from a 2014 probe which found that at least 2,400 children were sexually assaulted in Rotherham, northern England, between the years of 1997 and 2013.

Musk added that Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison,” and characterized her as a “rape genocide apologist.”

UK Health Minister Wes Streeting clapped back at Musk’s criticism, stating “It’s all very easy to sit there and fire off something in haste and click ‘send’ when people like Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips have done the hard yards of actually locking up wife beaters, rapists, and paedophiles,” Streeting stated.

It is currently unclear how Farage’s previously cordial relationship with Trump will be affected, as Musk is one of Trump’s most trusted allies.

