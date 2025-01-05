Mike Johnson Reveals That Trump Wants A Single ‘Big Beautiful’ Reconciliation Bill

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a press conference at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:19 PM – Sunday, January 5, 2025

In a closed door meeting, Mike Johnson told Republicans on Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump only wants one reconciliation package, rather than two separate bills Republican lawmakers have been pushing for, according to Politico.

A reconciliation bill is legislation related to taxes and spending meant to expedite the process by which it passes as it only needs a simple majority of 50 votes in order to pass, rather than the typical 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

Johnson’s (R-La.) announcement came during a private House GOP meeting at Fort McNair to work out a strategy to execute Trump’s agenda which included an emphasis on border security, tax, and energy.

“I think at the end of the day, President Trump is going to prefer, as he likes to say, one big, beautiful bill,” Johnson stated.

“And there’s a lot of merit to that, because we can put it all together one big up or down vote, which can save the country, quite literally, because there are so many elements to it, and it’ll give us a little bit more time to negotiate that and get it right. That doesn’t mean that we won’t come right out of the gates, you know, full-fledged, right out of the beginning of the Congress,” Johnson continued.

“We’ve made a lot of campaign promises President Trump did as well, and reconciliation is the way to get it done,” he added.

Following Republicans retaking control of the White House and the Senate, while maintaining control of the House, GOP leadership have pondered whether or not to split up the package into two separate bills.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) previously endorsed a two-bill solution in December, arguing that “it makes sense to move quickly on things we know we can do quickly – border, defense, energy.”

“And then come back with another package that would address some of the savings that can be achieved through reductions in cost in various agencies and bureaucracies and government programs and then also deal with the expiring Trump tax cuts in a package later this year,” Thune added.

Meanwhile, House Ways & Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.), a supporter of Trump’s proposed one bill strategy, noted that passing one bill is the most surefire way to enact Trump’s agenda as voting on separate bills increases the risk of the measures not getting passed.

“We can’t lose anyone,” Smith stated, regarding the need for GOP unity as the Republicans only hold a one-vote margin in the House.

“My only focus is to deliver on all of these priorities that the American people ask for – and that’s tax, that’s border, that’s energy,” Smith added. “And I have always thought that the best process of doing that is through one.”

Smith also warned that the Democrats also failed in passing two reconciliation bills among infighting.

“Just look at history,” Smith stated. “The Democrat’s couldn’t even do it.”

