Multiple GOP Lawmakers Fall Victim To “Swatting”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks on border security and Title 42 during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

11:55 AM – Thursday, December 28, 2023

Florida Senator Rick Scott has become the latest Republican lawmaker to fall victim to swatting.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at Scott’s residence just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, but concluded that it was a swatting attempt less than 15 minutes after their arrival.

Swatting refers to when a person calls the police in order to report a fake incident, prompting a SWAT team to respond to the victim’s house.

The incident comes after Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) were both swatted on Christmas day.

Authorities said that a man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline and claimed that he shot his girlfriend and was going to shoot himself next, giving them Greene’s address.

Police discovered it was a phony call before dispatching to the lawmakers residence. Authorities then got in touch with the security detail and determined there was no threat.

According to the Rome Police Department, there have been at least 18 swatting calls to Greene’s home since December of 2020.

“If we’ve been called out on a false call we could be depleting the resources from someone who truly needs an emergency response,” said Kelly Madden with the Rome Police Department. “What if that was a baby that’s choking? What if that was a burning car?”

In a separate incident, on Wednesday, Greene also posted to her X (Twitter) profile, saying that one of her family members had been swatted.

Representative Williams said that deputies had contacted him before arriving at his residence and that they later left with “homemade cookies and spice nuts.”

Notably, all congressional lawmakers that have been swatted are Republicans running for re-election. However, it is unclear whether the incidents are connected.

Meanwhile, at least four current or former GOP state lawmakers homes were swatted on Tuesday. Those members included State Representative Kevin Miller (R-Ohio), former Representative Rick Carfagna (R-Ohio), Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Ohio) and Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio).

All of the Ohio lawmakers that were targeted had supported efforts to enact a law that makes swatting a felony in the state, which went into effect earlier this year.

Authorities are now reportedly investigating all of the incidents as well as emphasizing that phony calls take away from real life-threatening situations that police have an urgency to respond to.

