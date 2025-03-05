MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace And Rachel Maddow Criticized For Comments On Trump’s Honor Of Young Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel

Cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 13, waves as he is lifted up while being recognized by US President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow have been called “sick and twisted” after politicizing President Donald Trump for making 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent.

During his address to Congress, Trump admired DJ’s multi-year fight with brain cancer in one of the most touching moments of his speech Tuesday evening. DJ wore a police uniform in attendance and showed off his new police badge to the audience.

However, the two far-left hosts used the heartfelt moment to go after Trump during their MSNBC panel.

During her analysis, Maddow accused Trump of being “disgusting” for putting DJ on display for his courageous battle with the disease, after he was initially told he would die in months.

“For the record – and this is disgusting – the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who’s thus far survived pediatric cancer – as if the president had something to do with that,” the lefty host raged. “I hope he’s alive for another 95 years and I hope he lives the life he wants to live. He wants to be a cop, he knows what he wants to do and maybe when you have childhood cancer that crystallizes for you,” Wallace said after noting she had felt “joy” over the boy’s moment. “I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer, but I hope he never has to defend the United States capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide,” she continued in a twisted leap of logic. “And I hope he isn’t one that has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people.”

The pair of hosts were met with massive backlash by social media users, with many of them calling them “disgusting” for politicizing DJ’s fight with the tragic disease.

“MSNBC just used DJ Daniel to attack President Trump. THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK AND TWISTED,” one user posted on X. Another said, “Rachel Maddow is foul. She couldn’t leave the poor boy out of politics. What a great night for DJ Daniel! Pathetic Maddow needs to get over TDS!” “MSNBC actually politicized DJ Daniel’s moment at the Joint Address tonight. DJ Daniel was diagnosed with a brain tumor and this hack Nicole Wallace is talking about suicide and J6? She needs to be fired,” one user griped in an X post.

