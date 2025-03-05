Trump’s Weave Proves To Be A Big Hit Tuesday Night

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Vice President JD Vance applaud as US President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Commentary – Daniel Baldwin

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Looking out into the sea of U.S. lawmakers Tuesday evening with millions of Americans watching from home, President Donald Trump kicked off his rip-roaring two hour speech with a simple declaration: “America is back!”

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt promised ahead of time that the joint address to Congress would be “must-see TV.” She was right.

For more than 90 minutes, President Trump touted his “common sense revolution,” eloquently weaving between topics and connecting many different subjects.

On the campaign trail, the president often called his speaking tactic ‘the weave.’

“I do the weave,” Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania on the trail. “You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about, like, nine different things that they all come back brilliantly together. And it’s like friends of mine that are like English professors, they say: ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.’”

The weave was on full display Tuesday evening. For example, the president connected freed Russian hostage Marc Fogel to Butler, Pennsylvania. These are two very different events, but Trump spotted the commonality between them.

“To Marc [Fogel] and his great mom,” Trump said. “We are delighted to have you safe and sound and with us as fate would have it. Mark Fogel was born in a small rural town in Butler, Pennsylvania. Have you heard of it? Where his mother has lived for the past 78 years. I just happened to go there last July 13th for a rally. That was not pleasant.”

Another instance where Trump adequately used his weave strategy was when he highlighted how the First Lady has been working to protect young children from crimes involving artificial intelligence. He shouted out Elliston Berry, a 15-year-old survivor of AI deepfakes, and how the two have worked to pass the Take It Down Act. Trump weaved it with the Laken Riley Act.

“I’m going to use [the Take It Down Act] for myself too if you don’t mind,” Trump said. “Because nobody gets treated worse than I do online. Nobody. That’s great. Thank you very much to the Senate. Thank you. But if we truly care about protecting America’s children, no step is more crucial than securing America’s borders.”

These are simply two examples as to how the president worked to tie his accomplishments and aspirations together on Tuesday night. But this is nothing new.

In Flint, Michigan, on the campaign trail, a UAW worker asked the president what the biggest threat to Michigan manufacturing was. Trump used the question as an opportunity to weave the threat of nuclear war together with tariffs.

“When you say major threat, to me we have one really major threat,” Trump said. “That’s called nuclear weapons.” “It’s the single biggest threat to the world,” Trump continued. “Not only Michigan, but also to the world. You’re not going to care so much about making cars if that stuff starts happening.”

After Trump concluded highlighting the global problem, he transitioned to what he called “the local problem.”

“Let’s talk about the local problem,” Trump said. “The local problem is that you have countries stealing your business.”

Polling shows that Trump’s use of the weave Tuesday night was incredibly effective as well. A snap poll from CBS News showed that Trump’s speech made 68% of Americans feel “hopeful” and 54% made it feel “proud.”

The poll is simply more evidence that the style and substance of Trump’s joint address resonated with the American people.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Daniel Baldwin is the Chief White House Correspondent at One America News.

Advertisements below

Share this post!