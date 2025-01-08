MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Host Corrects Guest for Falsely Labeling a ‘Rapist’ After ABC Defamation Settlement

(L/Center) “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski and Hoda Kotb speak at the Forbes 50 Over 50 Luncheon at Forbes on Fifth on December 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) / (R) Scott Galloway – Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business. (Photo via: LinkedIn News screenshot)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:47 PM – Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Weeks after ABC News settled a lawsuit with President-elect Donald Trump following its top anchor’s false, defamatory claim that Trump was a “rapist,” Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, hurried to correct a guest who irresponsibly made the same claim.



On Wednesday’s episode on the left-wing network, Scott Galloway, a professor at NYU Stern School of Business, was discussing the economic factors that led voters to select Trump over Kamala Harris when he falsely labeled Trump a rapist.

“We are in the midst of a series of small revolutions to correct income inequality. And the reason we put an insurrectionist and a rapist in office is because for the first time in our nation’s history, a 30-year-old man or woman isn’t doing as well as his or his or her parents were at third,” Galloway said.

As the conversation came to a close, Brzezinski quickly interrupted with a serious legal note to make it clear that MSNBC did not approve or condone the guest’s “rapist” claim.

“I want to make a comment about a word that was used in this interview. Donald Trump was tried civilly and was found libel of sexual abuse, not rape…” Brzezinski told viewers.

After that, Brzezinski abruptly cut to a commercial break.



She issued the correction after ABC News agreed to pay $15 million last month to resolve a defamation case involving a similar false remark made by George Stephanopoulos, co-anchor and host of “This Week.”



In a March 10th interview, Stephanopoulos, who was forced to issue an apology as part of the settlement, had repeatedly asserted that Trump had been found “liable for rape” by the liberal New York jury while interrogating a congressman about her backing of the Republican candidate.



Sources who reached out to the press also claimed that “stubborn” Stephanopoulos had repeatedly disregarded his producer’s numerous warnings not to use the word “rape.”

Meanwhile, national news networks have received a harsh warning from Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Communications Commission on their apparent bias in their coverage of the incoming president.

“Americans no longer trust the national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly,” stated FCC chair Brendan Carr.

Social media users soon chimed in to respond to Galloway’s comments on MSNBC.

