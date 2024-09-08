Missing Woman Found Dead, Neighbor Arrested 

Melissa Jubane, 32, a cardiac nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Southwest Portland, was found dead days after she was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work. (Photo via; Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:15AM – Sunday, September 8, 2024

A man has been charged in connection to the murder of his neighbor in Beaverton, Oregon.

Advertisement

Beaverton Police stated that 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert was arrested on Friday and has been charged in the murder of 32-year-old Melissa Jubane as a result of an “extensive investigation.”

They said that on September 4th, Jubane, a nurse at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Southwest Portland, did not report for her morning shift “raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family.”

Officers then responded to Jubane’s apartment complex and searched her home.

“Melissa was not present, and her absence without communication was deemed unusual and alarming,” Beaverton police said.

Authorities said officers’ and family members’ efforts to contact Jubane throughout the day on Wednesday “were unsuccessful, as her phone appeared to be turned off.”

Additionally, Jubane’s credit card and bank records did not provide any new details regarding her whereabouts. By Wednesday afternoon, her information had been entered as missing into national law enforcement databases.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities came to the conclusion that Schubert was connected to her disappearance. Schubert was detained on Friday night and accused of Melissa’s murder.

Jubane’s remains have been found, according to the police.

Schubert worked as a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023. However, Providence said in a statement Saturday morning that Schubert was not employed at Providence St. Vincent, where Melissa worked.

“Our hearts are broken at the news of the death of our Providence St. Vincent nurse and colleague, Melissa Jubane. This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers. Melissa was an exceptional nurse, committed to our Providence Mission and daily demonstrating our values of compassion, excellence and integrity,” Providence stated. “We stand in support of her loved ones and those who worked so closely with Melissa. We appreciate all the expressions of concern from the community. Melissa was a person of Providence, and we will miss her.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!