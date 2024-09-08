Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Detained On Way To Game, Will Still Play 

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:13 AM – Sunday, September 8, 2024

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been detained by police due to a driving violation while entering the team’s stadium for its NFL Week 1.

ESPN reported that Hill had been pulled over for speeding, got into a verbal altercation with the officer, was ordered out of his car and handcuffed, and was cited for reckless driving. However, he is still set to play the Sunday game.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived at the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Video footage shared on social media shows Hill lying flat on his stomach outside his car, getting handcuffed by police.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who was present at the scene, spoke with reporters following the incident.

“It’s very upsetting to see the way he was treated,” Rosenhaus said. “It’s unnecessary. There’s no reason Tyreek should’ve been treated that way.”

Rosenhaus described the situation as “absurd,” stating that Hill believed the situation had “gotten way out of hand” and that they would be speaking with legal counsel.

The Dolphins are set to host the Jaguars at 1 p.m.

