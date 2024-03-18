Missing College Student Riley Strain’s Bank Card Found Near Nashville River

(Photo via: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

1:05 PM – Monday, March 18, 2024

New evidence has been discovered in the disappearance of 22-year-old Mizzou college student Riley Strain.

Advertisement

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced that Strain’s bank card was found “on the embankment between Gay St. and the Cumberland River” on Sunday.

Two local residents, Anna Clendening and Brandy Baenen, had been searching the area to help police gather evidence over Strain’s disappearance when they discovered the card among pieces of trash on the ground. The two women expressed that they could not just stand by and do nothing.

“There is so much trash down there; it’s so much to sift through, and there’s so many pieces of clothing, shoes, bottles, cans, everything. I don’t really know how we found it,” Clendening told WSMV. “I would love to say just dumb luck, divine intervention—it was just sitting there.”

22-year-old Strain was visiting downtown Nashville, in the city’s Broadway area, before he went missing on the night of March 8th while he was out bar-hopping with his fraternity brothers.

The Mizzou college student was last caught on footage walking the opposite way from his hotel after he had been kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge bar on Gay Street.

An unnamed homeless man who lives along the riverbank, potentially the last person to see Strain, recently spoke out about what he witnessed and gave a statement to the press.

“We heard a commotion,” the unidentified man told WZTV. “We looked back up. He almost fell over. The last bush right there caught him… He was very, very, very intoxicated… I never seen anybody stumble that hard before.”

Strain’s parents allege that their son was “over-served” by a bartender, which the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is now investigating further. However, in a statement, TC Restaurant Group and Luke’s 32 Bridge claim that Strain was only served one drink.

“During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”

The police currently do not believe that foul play was involved.

Private investigators will continue to search the area with boats, K9’s, and sonar technology.

“Officers continue to work to locate missing person Riley Strain, 22, who was last seen Fri. night by friends @ a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting. He is 6’5″ tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600,” the Metro Nashville Police Department posted on social media.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!