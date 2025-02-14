Minnesota Gov. Walz Weighs Senate Bid To Succeed Tina Smith

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (C) speaks with former Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L) and his wife, Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz (R), during a dinner on the South Lawn of the White House on November 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a dinner to thank longtime supporters. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:12 AM – Friday, February 14, 2025

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith announced on Thursday that she will not seek re-election in 2026, which now opens the door for failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Walz, who is just off his failed campaign run for VP in 2024, is a candidate considering running for Smith’s seat, according to Politico. Additionally, he can run for re-election for Governor in 2026.

With Smith’s announcement, Democrats face a long battle in trying to regain control of the Senate, which Republicans have a 53-47 majority. Smith’s retirement denies Democrats an incumbent as they look to recruit candidates for races in states that will most likely be harder to win.

The 66-year-old Smith said the reasoning behind her decision was to spend more time with her family after 20 years of work in the public sector.

“This decision is not political. It is entirely personal,” Smith said. “But it’s not lost on me that our country is in need of strong, progressive leadership right now, maybe more than ever.”

Additionally, the announcement follows Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who announced his retirement at the end of last month.

“I love Minnesota, and my intention is to run for U.S. Senate and continue to serve the people of this state. I’ll make a formal announcement later this month. In the meantime, I’m talking with community and family and friends,” Flanagan said in a post to X.

Potential candidates that could make a run at the vacant seat could include Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; Minnesota Democrat Representatives. Angie Craig, Kelly Morrison, and Ilhan Omar; 2024 Democrat presidential candidate Dean Phillips; and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, according to The New York Times.

