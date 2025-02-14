Louisiana Dept. Of Health: We ‘Will No Longer Promote Mass Vaccination’ Following RFK Jr. Confirmation

U.S. President Donald Trump embraces Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after Kennedy was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:51 AM – Friday, February 14, 2025

Following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) confirmed that it “will no longer promote mass vaccination.”

Advertisement

The announcement by the LDH was sent out as an internal memo — ordering staff to end all media campaigns and promotions to encourage vaccinations.

“The State of Louisiana and LDH have historically promoted vaccines for vaccine preventable illnesses through our parish health units, community health fairs, partnerships and media campaigns,” wrote Louisiana’s Surgeon General Ralph Abraham.

“While we encourage each patient to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their provider, LDH will no longer promote mass vaccination,” the memo continued.

The LDH also released a public statement, vowing to restore the public’s trust in the healthcare system following the previous COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns.

“For much of the last century, public health has taken it upon itself to fill the gaps in our broken healthcare system – providing guidance, information, and health recommendations. But when we get it wrong and overreach, the harm is often irreparable. Trust is built over years and lost in seconds, and we’re still rebuilding from the COVID missteps,” the announcement read.

“A study in Health Affairs found that after the pandemic, only 37% of the public trusted information from the CDC a ‘great deal’ and only 25% trusted state and local health departments. Doctors fare better, but the trend is consistently alarming. A recent survey from JAMA showed that confidence in doctors decreased from 71% in 2020 to 40% in 2024. The antidote to this freefall in public trust is simply to start telling the truth. Until confidence is restored, the majority aren’t going to take advice from public health, no matter how well-founded it may be.”

“As a nation, we must recognize that there is no miracle pill for the major population health problems we face. The solution to increased spending and declining outcomes in our country is unlikely to come in the form of a pill or a shot. Much of the solution will likely come down to the usual hard work of improving diet, increasing exercise, and making better lifestyle choices.”

The LDH was likely empowered by Kennedy’s confirmation — as he has long been a skeptic of Big Pharma’s push for mass vaccinations and experimental mRNA vaccinations, previously stating that it “is criminal malpractice to give a child one of” the COVID-19 vaccines.

Throughout his hearing, Kennedy continually stated that he is not anti-vaccine per se, but rather, that vaccines need to be held to much higher standards of research and long term testing prior to their mass administration.

Kennedy has officially initiated the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, as secretary of the HHS, focusing on ending the chronic health crisis in America. The health initiative also ultimately united his former presidential campaign in congruence with President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“Bobby created a nationwide movement made up of millions and millions of mothers and fathers and young people and concerned citizens of every background to end this horrible chronic disease crisis that exists in America,” Trump stated following Kennedy’s swearing-in ceremony.

“He’s absolutely committed to getting dangerous chemicals out of our environment, and out of our food supply, and getting the American people the facts and the answers that we deserve after years in which our public health system has squandered the trust of our citizens,” Trump continued.

Following his swearing-in, Kennedy stated that: “For 20 years, I got down every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I can end childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country.”

“On August 23 of last year, God sent me President Trump,” Kennedy added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!