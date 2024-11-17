Minnesota Election Judge Charged After Allegedly Accepting Unregistered Votes

A ballot marked for Trump sits in a stack of voted ballots inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) on Election Day, November 5, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:22 AM – Sunday, November 17, 2024

A Minnesota election judge has been charged after allegedly accepting unregistered votes in Hubbard County.

According to a report by Fox 9, Timothy Micheaal Scouton, who served as the head election judge for the Badoura Township Precinct in Hubbard County, Minnesota has been charged for allegedly accepting 11 unregistered votes.

Scouton was arrested by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with one count of accepting the vote of an unregistered and one count of neglect of duty by an election official.

According to the police, an election auditor informed them that 11 voters had not filled out the required registration forms, but they were still permitted to cast their ballots even though they were unable to complete the forms that verify their identities.

The report stated that Scouton reportedly finished his election judge and head election judge training in July, but those votes were still permitted.

On the eve of the election, authorities spoke with another judge who collaborated with Scouton. The judge told police that Scouton told her not to use the correct registration forms.

Another judge who collaborated with Scouton told police that she was told to have voters sign the back of a book by Scouton because she did not know the correct forms.

The Minnesota Secretary of State said that the charges against Scouton were “very serious.”

“These allegations are extremely serious and must be fully and thoroughly investigated,” the Secretary of State’s office said in a statement to Fox 9. “Election judges take an oath to administer elections in accordance with the law, a deliberate failure to do so is unlawful and a betrayal of the public trust. Minnesota’s elections rely on the dedication and public service of 30,000 people and they are required to conduct their work fairly, impartially, and within the letter of the law. The Hubbard County Auditor took prompt and correct action in notifying local authorities of the uncovered discrepancies so they could investigate.”

