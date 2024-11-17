Florida Woman Charged For Using Mother’s Identity To File For Hurricane Disaster Aid 

Bradenton Police Department

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:42 PM – Sunday, November 17, 2024

A Florida woman has been charged after allegedly using her mother’s identity to apply for hurricane aid, and telling city employees that she looked younger because of Botox.

Advertisement

Veronica Torres, 44, has been charged by the Bradenton Police Department with a third-degree felony count of filing a false public assistance claim after she applied for and received almost $8,000.

According to police, Torres has attempted to use her mother’s name, driver’s license and social security information to apply for disaster assistance.

They also stated that in her application Torres claimed that Hurricanes Helene and Milton had forced her to move out of her home.

Authorities then said Torres had gotten away with the scheme until an employee noticed the age discrepancy when Torres arrived to pick up her $7,967 check on November 14th.

Officials said the woman tried to convince the employee that she had undergone “Botox treatments” that provided transformational results.

However, she had been requested to come back the next day where she met with detectives to question her on the matter. She was then arrested the following day and has been released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!