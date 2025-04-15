Michigan: Transgender Arrested After Being Accused Of Stabbing Dog, Posting Video Of Injured Animal Online

Animal abuser Jordan Love, 29. (Photo via: Detroit Police Department)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:52 PM – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

After purportedly stabbing his dog and sharing a video of the injured animal online, a Detroit man who told police that he identifies as a transgender woman is being accused of torturing the defenseless animal. He has since been arrested — according to authorities.

According to sources, the gender dysphoric individual’s real name is Jordan Colangelo, though he is also known as Jordan Love, in addition to the feminine aliases “Jazzmyne Marie” and “Jazzmyne Love.”

Jordan Love, 29, of Detroit, was arrested last week nearly 700 miles from his home on charges of second-degree animal homicide and torture, abandonment, and cruelty to four to 10 animals.

Additionally, due to his preference of identifying as a woman, he is noted as a “female” in the police report — leading mainstream media outlets like CBS News, The Independent, FOX 2 Detroit, and People Magazine to falsely label him as a woman.

The incident was reported to Detroit Animal Control (DAC) following the disturbing animal abuse allegations.

According to the police report, officers arrived at a residence in the city and forced their way inside. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office statement described how police discovered the defenseless dog “suffering from multiple stab wounds to its torso” after it had been left to die in the basement.

The Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter rescued three dogs and four cats from Love, taking them to safety from the animal cruelty “house of horrors.” However, police have not released anymore information regarding the other animals.

The seven animals have subsequently been placed in separate foster care homes, including the injured dog — according to confirmation from the prosecutor’s office.

Within hours of the incident, the suspect posted a video of the injured animal on social media. Authorities later reported that he fled the state shortly after, initiating an apparent attempt to evade capture.

The injured canine. (Photo via: Detroit Animal Care and Control)

The suspect managed to hide from police for 13 days before finally being apprehended by officers in Greenville, South Carolina. He was brought back to Michigan by detectives from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Love now faces a potential sentence of nine years in prison if found guilty.

The department “has always taken the abuse of animals very seriously,” according to prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“We have impacted legislation and have been proactive with the applicable laws – seeking and fighting to change them in many instances. Although we never really anticipated the alleged brutality and cruelty that this case represents, as a result of our earlier efforts, this case is a clear representation of why better laws were needed,” she continued.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Love was arraigned before Magistrate William Burton in the 36th District Court and was given a GPS tracker and a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

“The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for April 21st, 2025, and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for April 28, 2025, before Judge Marlena Taylor,” according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

