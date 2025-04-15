Georgia: Man Arrested And Charged After Threatening To Kill Tulsi Gabbard And Her Husband

(L) Tulsi Gabbard and her husband Abraham Williams hug before she is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Top) United States Attorney’s Office – District of Georgia) / (R-Bottom) Suspect’s posted image. (Photo via: U.S. District Court)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:24 PM – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

In response to a criminal complaint alleging that a 24-year-old Georgia man named Aliakbar Mohammad Amin transmitted interstate threats to harm Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard and her husband, Amin has been arrested and charged.

“Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. “Our Office, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, will vigorously prosecute individuals who commit these acts of violence.” “The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” stated Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Moultrie stated in the complaint, attaching other evidence in court, that Amin reportedly conveyed threats against DNI Gabbard and her husband by text message between March 29th and April 1st, 2025.

Some of these threats included the messages: “You and your family are going to die soon” and “I will personally do the job if necessary.”

“Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time.

“The home you two own . . . is a legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of our choosing.”

“Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn.”

Similar threats purportedly made by Amin were also discovered by federal authorities throughout the investigation in his social media posts, including one that showed a firearm being aimed at a picture of Gabbard, and another that showed a firearm aimed at a picture of both Gabbard and her husband.

Later, while carrying out a warrant search of Amin’s residence, federal officials found the firearm.

On April 11th, 2025, Amin, 24, of Lilburn, Georgia, was charged with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c) in a criminal complaint that had previously been sealed.

After his first appearance in federal court, a U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered him to be held pending trial.

An image of Amin has not yet been released by federal authorities.

Operation Take Back America is a nationwide effort that uses all of the Department of Justice’s resources to combat illegal immigration, eradicate cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), shielding U.S. communities from violent crime perpetrators. This case is a part of that effort.

Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) and the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) pool their resources and efforts under Operation Take Back America.

“For further information please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at [email protected] or (404) 581-6280. The Internet address for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Georgia.

