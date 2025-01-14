Meta To Reduce Workforce By 5% As Zuckerberg Focuses On Reducing ‘Low Performers’

In this photo illustration, the Meta logo and its verified logo are seen on screens on January 08, 2025 in Santa Rosa, Philippines. (Photo illustration by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:41 PM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Meta is planning to slash roughly 5% of its staff this year in a move aimed at getting rid of the slackers, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Tuesday.

In a memo to employees on Meta’s internal message board, Zuckerberg indicated that the company would begin letting go employees that were underperforming.

This comes after Zuckerberg faced major criticism from pro-censorship advocates last week after getting rid of Meta’s fact-checking staff and tools — in a move seen as an attempt to appeal to the incoming Trump administration.

Trump has previously blasted the CEO for giving in to government demands under the Biden administration.

“I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster,” Zuckerberg said in the memo, which was first obtained by Bloomberg. “We typically manage out people who aren’t meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we’re going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle,” Zuckerberg added.

Nevertheless, Zuckerberg did mention that Meta will “provide generous severance” to the workers who were impacted.

The company is expected to notify U.S.-based workers affected by the cuts on February 10th, after performance reviews. However, the exact number of workers who will be let go was not revealed.

As of last September, Meta had 72,000 employees, which means a 5% cut to the workforce could result in almost 3,600 people being let go.

In 2023, Zuckerberg also cut thousands of jobs as well, calling it a “year of efficiency.”

