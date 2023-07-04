Meta to launch new app to rival Twitter

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: A sign is posted in front of Meta headquarters on April 28, 2022 in Menlo Park, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

10:49 AM – Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to launch a new “conversation app” called “Threads” on Thursday to compete with Twitter.

Threads, which has appeared on Apple’s App Store, is advertised as a “text-based conversation app” that is linked to Instagram.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” the listing said.

Instagram users will reportedly be able to keep their usernames and follow the same accounts on the new app.

A tweet from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey showed a screenshot from the App Store’s privacy section to show what personal information could be collected. “All your Threads belong to us,” Dorsey said in the tweet. Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the tweet with, “yeah.”

The move comes as some people have been critical of Twitters new viewing limits. On Saturday, Musk revealed that users would only be able to read 600 tweets a day, which he then revised to 1000. Verified users would be able to see up to 10,000 tweets a day.

Musk argued that the move was to deter “extreme levels of data scraping.”

Next month, Twitter will also introduce Tweetdeck, a web application with advanced search and posting function, that will be available to Twitter Blue subscribers only.

Meta’s new app gives a nod to its main rival through its name. A thread, or a linked series of tweets, was a key feature that was introduced to Twitter in 2017.

The new app comes as Musk and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have verbally agreed to fight each other in the octagon. The two rivals have not set a date or a location, but Elon Musk has reportedly taken the fight seriously as he called upon UFC legend Georges St-Pierre to train him for the potential bout.

