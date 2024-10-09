Melania Trump Says Barron Was Denied A Bank Account Due To Political Reasons

First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:18 PM – Wednesday, October 9, 2024

After Donald Trump’s first term as president of the United States, former first lady Melania Trump said that because of “cancel culture,” her and Donald’s son, Barron, was flat out denied a bank account.

In her biography Melania, which was published on Tuesday, the former first lady explained that she and Barron experienced the “venom of cancel culture” in the weeks following the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th.

“I was shocked and dismayed to learn that my long-time bank decided to terminate my account and deny my son the opportunity to open a new one,” she continued. “This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination, raising serious concerns about civil rights violations… It is troubling to see financial services withheld based on political affiliation,” the former first lady added.

She continued, adding that the private equity group that was supporting one of her media projects at the time “chose not to honor our agreement due to personal animosity towards my husband.”

Melania also discussed her “Fostering the Future” scholarship program in the same chapter.

Following her departure from the White House, Melania announced that she had “pursued partnerships to channel donations for scholarships benefiting foster care children.”

However, she maintains that after her role became widely known and the board of the “leading tech-education company” decided it didn’t want “any public affiliation” with her or the rest of the Trump family, the company abruptly ended the partnership, seemingly ignoring the foster children in need that they both could have helped in a collaboration effort.

“Despite my efforts to focus solely on children’s education and my willingness to avoid any public association with the program, the school remained firm and terminated the agreement,” she wrote.

Nonetheless, Melania expressed that Barron is still doing well in college in New York City, suggesting that his experience with the bank has not emotionally or negatively affected him as he has become used to the consistent condemnation and virtue signaling by his father’s detractors.

“He loves his classes and professors. He is doing well. He is striving and enjoying to be in New York City again,” Melania said on Fox News’ “The Five” program.

18-year-old Barron started his classes at NYU’s Stern School of Business back in September.

