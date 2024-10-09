Israeli Couple Walking Their Dog Killed By Hezbollah Rocket Shrapnel Near Northern Border

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel deploy at a site hit by rockets fired from Lebanon in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border on October 9, 2024, during the escalating war between Israel and Lebanon’s mainly Hezbollah group amid the ongoing Gaza war. (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:23 PM – Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Two Israeli civilians were killed, along with several others who were badly wounded, after Hezbollah terrorists launched at least 150 rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday.

The Israeli couple, identified as Dvir Sharvit, 43, and Revital Yehud, 45, were reportedly walking their dog when they were suddenly both killed by rocket shrapnel along the border town of Kiryat Shmona.

Hezbollah announced that the attack was meant to target IDF forces in the town of Kiryat Shmona. Hezbollah initially began launching rockets towards Israel in support of their Islamist ally, the terrorist group Hamas. Both groups are backed by the Iranian regime.

The death of the two Israeli citizens comes after Israel began targeting the Lebanese based terror group, Hezbollah, launching airstrikes and invading Lebanon in a ground offensive.

However, Netanyahu previously warned Lebanese civilians to evacuate prior to the ground invasion, so that innocent people would not have to lose their lives or suffer due to the violent actions of their Islamist leaders who wish to annihilate Israel and the U.S., whom they deem as “the real terrorists.”

One of the most recent Hezbollah rockets also smashed into a home, initiating a fire in Kiryat Shmona, and leaving resident Katy Krelshtein to watch from across the street as firefighters attempted to put out the fires.

Krelshtein’s father’s house was right next door to the one up in smoke, the BBC reported.

“I saw red,” she recalled. “It’s gone beyond fear now – it’s just anger.”

Meanwhile, another resident, Shelley Barkan, explained that there were around eight to nine rocket alerts each day in her area.

“I’ve got pieces of rockets in my garden,” she stated. “Their aim is to murder us, to kill us, to send Israel to the sea, and our aim is to defend ourselves.”

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict has escalated in recent weeks, threatening to spill over into an all out war with Iran stemming from the October 7th Hamas attacks last year, which resulted in the death of at least 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 250 more.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently came out and stated that Lebanon will face “destruction and suffering,” similar to what Gazans have endured, if the citizens do not rise up against Hezbollah.

Without being asked, the White House responded to Netanyahu’s comments, urging that “we cannot and will not see Lebanon turn into another Gaza.”

Additionally, White House press spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that the United States has been working to evacuate American citizens out of Lebanon ahead of another potential Israeli airstrike.

Currently, a total of 1,100 U.S. citizens have evacuated from Lebanon on 12 American flights as the region braces for more violence, with no clear end in sight.

