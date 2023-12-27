Melania Trump Absent From Family Christmas Celebration To Spend Time With Her Sick Mother

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:05 PM – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Former First Lady Melania Trump did not appear in family Christmas photos shared to social media due to her taking care of her sick mother.

Melania Trump was absent from family Christmas images, featuring her husband President Donald Trump and three of his kids, due to her mother being ill.

Melania has been sticking by her mother’s side in the hospital as she has been dealing with an undisclosed illness. 78-year-old Amalija Knavs, has been “very sick in the hospital,” according to sources, and “Melania was by her side” instead of attending a Christmas party where the Trump family photos were captured.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” a source close to Melania told the press. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

According to sources, the Christmas snapshots were taken at the 45th president’s large Mar-a-Lago property in West Palm Beach, Florida, during the festive season.

The image, which was posted on Tuesday to Instagram by Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, portrayed Trump with the majority of his kids.

The picture shows the 77-year-old with Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their kids. It also featured Tiffany Trump, her husband Michael Boulos, and Melania’s father Vikto Knavs.

Melania’s absence comes just a few days after several reports have disclosed that she is planning to accelerate her public appearances in order to help her husband’s re-election bid for the 2024 presidential election.

“Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” an unidentified source told the press. “Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around,”

The source highlighted that the former president’s immediate family members are “solidly behind” his re-election bid for the Oval Office.

Additionally, Melania is anticipated to commit more of her time to her husband’s presidential campaign this election cycle because her son Barron is now a teenager.

