Democrats Lose 55K Voters In Pennsylvania

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:20 PM – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Thousands of Democrats have switched their party affiliation to Republican in Pennsylvania.

According to the most up-to-date voter registration from December 18th, 35,589 registered Democrats in Pennsylvania have switched to their party affiliation to Republican this year.

In contrast, 15,622 Republicans who are currently registered have switched to become Democrats.

Additionally, 20,908 former Republicans and 18,927 former Democrats identify as Independents today.

Democrats have suffered a net loss of 21,948, which is concerning given that Biden won Pennsylvania by roughly 80,000 votes in the 2020 election.

In 2016, the current front-runner for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, won it by fewer than 45,000 votes.

“Current voter registration trends and polling in Pennsylvania should be setting off alarms for President Biden and Democrats at the state and national level, with pocketbook issues remaining the top concern of voters who overwhelmingly feel that things are headed in the wrong direction,” Erik Telford, a senior vice president of public affairs at the Commonwealth Foundation, told Newsweek.

Allegheny (3,817 switched from Democrat to GOP), Bucks (1,131 switched from Democrat to GOP), and Westmoreland (1,169 switched from Democrat to GOP) counties, which were all instrumental to Biden’s 2020 victory, saw the largest net losses for the Democrat Party.

The latest poll by DailyMail.com found that Trump picked up Independent voters and extended his lead to 4 points in the 2024 presidential election.

Pennsylvania is set to likely be a critical state in the 2024 presidential election.

