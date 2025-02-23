Melania Makes Glamorous Return To The WH For The National Governors Association Dinner

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:57 AM – Sunday, February 23, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump has made her glamorous return to the White House after a four-week absence.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and Melania hosted the National Governors Association dinner at the White House, where the president paid tribute to his wife.

“We begin by expressing our gratitude to the First Lady of the United States for hosting the dinner. She worked very hard on making sure everything was beautiful, and she’s very good at that. Thank you very much,” he said.

During his speech, Trump also promised the crowd to work across the aisle to solve the nation’s problems.

“My [phone] number, write it in your wallets and write it on your person, because I am open to anybody –Republican or Democrat. If we can help you, you’re going to call me up and we’ll take care of it,” Trump said to laughs from the crowd.

Melania has been absent from the numerous visits by foreign leaders in Trump’s first weeks in the White House as she has stated that she will divide her time between the capital, New York City — where son Barron is a freshman at New York University — and South Florida.

In a January 13th interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, Melania said, “I will be in the White House. And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

“But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife, and once we are in on January 20, you serve the country,” she added.

