American Airlines Flight Diverted Following ‘Possible Security Threat’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:55 AM – Sunday, February 23, 2025

An American Airlines flight from New York was diverted to Rome, Italy, following a “possible security issue.”

On Sunday, American Airlines flight 292 departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport and was heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi when it was rerouted to Rome.

“American Airlines Flight AA292, operating from New York to Delhi, has been diverted to Rome due to a potential security threat onboard. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our passengers.”

According to reports from ABC News, there was a bomb threat against the aircraft that was received by email.

American Airlines told the New York Post that “Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding.”

According to a senior official briefed on the matter, Indian authorities had insisted that the aircraft be checked out prior to landing in New Delhi.

Passengers aboard the aircraft were bussed to the terminal to be screened and the aircraft will be searched.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

