Meghan Markle Considers Running For Vacant Calif. Democrat Senate Seat

(Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3:37 PM – Monday, October 2, 2023

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly considering a run for Senate to replace the late California Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Advertisement

The speculation comes after Feinstein passed away at her Washington, D.C., home on Friday. She was 90 years old.

According to Daily Mail, phones “lit up” among prominent California Democrat donors and politicians when Markle’s alleged interest in the vacant seat became known.

In 2020, the Duchess returned to her hometown of Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, following the controversial announcement that they were stepping down from their duties in the British royal family.

The Duchess has been involved in advocating for several issues since returning to the U.S. after her time as a royal, including lobbying for Congressional Democratic leadership to provide paid leave for parents, and supporting gun safety organizations like Moms Demand Action.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is responsible for selecting who will serve as Feinstein’s replacement for the remaining 13 months of her term.

One major California donor, who is reportedly close to Newsom, told the press that the Duchess’s eligibility has not been ruled out.

“Meghan is definitely a long-shot, but in the craziness that is U.S. politics these days, it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened,” the anonymous source said.

This is not the first time that Governor Newsom has had to fill a vacant Senate seat. He did so in 2020, following Kamala Harris’ election as Vice President.

Around that time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle had shown interest in Harris’ open seat and was beginning to network herself through progressive circles.

According to reports, Markle’s ultimate goal would be to run for president.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts