Media Matters Lays Off Dozens Of Employees Following Lawsuit Filed By Elon Musk

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. T(Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

4:58 PM – Friday, May 24, 2024

Media Matters has laid off dozens of employees following a lawsuit filed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Advertisement

The conservative smear network laid off a handful of their employees on Friday.

Media Matters President Angelo Carusone said the company is taking action to ensure they’re “sustainable, sturdy, and successful for whatever lies ahead.”

“We’re confronting a legal assault on multiple fronts, and, given how rapidly the media landscape is shifting, we need to be extremely intentional about how we allocate resources in order to stay effective,” said Media Matters President Angelo Carusone. “Nobody does what Media Matters does.”

One America News sent a cease and desist letter to the outlet last year for writing over 300 hit pieces on our network.

Among those fired included writer Bobby Lewis, whose work particularly focused on OAN, such as accusing us of spreading misinformation and hate speech online.

One America News would like to personally thank Elon Musk for taking action against Media Matters and its effort to smear conservative networks.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!