McConnell: Something Is Rotten In American Universities

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in honor of professional baseball player Larry Doby at the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

4:07 PM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

Senator Mitch McConnell has criticized Harvard’s decision to let President Claudine Gay keep her job.

On the Senate floor on Thursday, McConnell called Gay’s record of handling complaints of anti-Semitism on her campus “abysmal.”

He said Harvard has overlooked the fact that Gay refused to say whether calls for Jewish genocide would constitute “harassment.”

He pointed to former Harvard President Abbott Lowell’s proposal to limit the number of Jewish students on campus.

McConnell’s statements come on the heels of the House’s formal condemnation of the Harvard president’s congressional testimony and calls for her resignation.

