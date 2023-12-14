Lebron James Sits Down During National Anthem At Son’s College Basketball Debut

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:41 PM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

NBA player LeBron James is facing backlash after sitting courtside during the national anthem while his son made his college basketball debut for the University of Southern California.

On Tuesday, a video circulating social media shows James walking into the game while the national anthem is playing and sitting down in his seat.

Users on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, began to criticize James for his actions.

“Zero respect for the country that gave him the opportunity to be a basketball star,” Collin Rugg Wrote. “Zero respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire. Zero respect for the men and women who defend our country so he can live his life. Shameful.”

Reporter Luca Evans who took the video responded to Rugg defending James.

“As the reporter who took this video, this is gross and completely mischaracterizes the situation,” Evans wrote. “LeBron has done this for YEARS in Bronny’s time at Sierra Canyon. It’s objectively the best time to walk in so he doesn’t cause a massive stir. Stop it.”

However, after Evans response, commenters started coming at him saying that then by his logic James has been “disrespecting the national anthem for years.”

“So what you are actually saying is that Lebron has been consistently disrespectful,” a commenter wrote. “It is OK to come in during the National Anthem. You simply remove your hat and remain standing when you get to your seat, not plop yourself down.”

USC lost to Long Beach State in overtime 84-79.

