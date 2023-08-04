McCarthy: Biden ‘Two-Tiered’ DOJ Going After Trump

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

10:15 AM – Friday, August 4, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy slammed the Biden family following testimony from Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer.

During a Thursday press conference in California, McCarthy (R-Calif.) doubled down on claims of a two-tiered justice system.

He said the transcript of Archer’ testimony revealed that Hunter used his relationship with his father, then Vice President Joe Biden, to make millions abroad.

McCarthy added that there seemed to be a pattern as to when new information on the Biden family’s foreign business deals comes out.

“Why didn’t (Merrick) Garland, he seemed like he was going to do nothing about this for the first two years,” McCarthy stated. “It seems as though, every time Trump goes higher in the polls, he gets a new indictment. It seems to me, after you learn of the real dealings behind the Biden’s, the next day he gets indicted. Any time there’s new information, the federal government just seems to have a two-tiered system.”

Archer’s transcript also revealed that Vice President Biden was on speaker phone at least 20 times during talks with Hunter, and Burisma executives.

The former first son also got a brand-new Porsche worth about $142,000, and millions of dollars after having dinner with a Russian oligarch.

