Mayorkas Says Federal Government “Not Notified” About Suspect In Laken Riley’s Death Previous Arrests

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:13 PM – Sunday, March 3, 2024

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has stated that they were not notified about the previous arrests of the suspect in the killing of nursing student Laken Riley.

On Sunday, Mayorkas stated that the federal government was not notified about previous arrests by Jose Ibarra in the murder of Riley.

“Different cities have different levels of cooperation,” Mayorkas said. “We were not notified in this instance.”

Ibarra was detained by border patrol in September 2022 after entering the nation illegally from Venezuela, according to information released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday.

They also stated that he was “set free while his case was investigated.” According to ICE, he was detained once more in August 2023 in New York, where he was accused of violating his driver’s license and acting in a way that could cause harm to a child under the age of 17.

It is reported that before ICE could place him under arrest, he was freed by New York authorities.

In order “to ensure that individuals who pose a threat to public safety are indeed our highest priority for detention and removal,” Mayorkas stated that the federal government maintains close ties with state and local law enforcement. Nonetheless, it is evident from his remarks that different places have “varying degrees of cooperation with immigration authorities.”

“We firmly believe that if a city is aware of an individual who poses a threat to public safety, then we would request that they provide us with that information so that we can ensure that that individual is detained if the facts are warrant,” Mayorkas said.

Riley, a nursing student at the Augusta University College of Nursing, was reported missing last week by her roommate after she failed to return home after a run, which was untypical of her. Soon after, officials extensively searched for the missing student and later found her “not breathing,” with “visible injuries” in a forested area near Lake Herrick.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The White House has expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and referred all questions about the case to law enforcement and ICE.

