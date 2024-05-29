Massachusetts: Fugitive Known As ‘Bad Breath Rapist’ Captured After 16 Years On The Run

(Photo via: Massachusetts State Police)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:17 AM – Wednesday, May 29, 2024

A wanted man in Massachusetts who was dubbed the “Bad Breath Rapist” by his victims has finally been captured in California after 16 years on the run.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force (PSWRFTF) in Northern California, as well as Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force, and the Quincy Police Department worked together to arrest Tuen Kit Lee, 55.

A jury had previously found Lee guilty of kidnapping and raping a woman back in 2005, but he fled during his trial in 2007 before sentencing.

According to reports, Lee had raped a waitress who was working at his family-owned restaurant after breaking into her home on February 2nd, 2005.

Investigators stated that Lee “wore a mask and held the victim at knife point” before zip-tying her to the bed and raping her.

Over an hour later, the victim’s boyfriend eventually decided to check on her after he was unable to reach her. Once the boyfriend walked in the room, he found her bound to the bed, in distress.

Lee was identified by the victim by his “bad breath,” which led him to acquire the name “Bad Breath Rapist.”

The Massachusetts State Police was later tipped off by an anonymous caller who said that Lee might be residing in Diablo, California.

In order to look into the anonymous tip, state police got in touch with U.S. marshals in northern California, and they were able to confirm that he was indeed in the region. The 16-year search finally came to an end on Tuesday morning when Lee was taken into custody.

“There are violent offenders out there who believe they can commit crimes and not be held accountable for their actions,” Chief Inspector Sean LoPiccolo, acting PSWRFTF commander, said. “Tuen Lee was on the run for more than 16 years and the unwavering dedication by law enforcement to locate and arrest him hopefully brings peace of mind to the victim and her family.”

Lee has been booked by Danville police and will be held there while his extradition to Massachusetts is pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!