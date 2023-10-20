Maryland Judge Killed In His Driveway, Police Search For Suspect Who ‘Targeted’ Him Over Divorce Case Ruling

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert speaks to the media in Hagerstown, Md., about the killing of Maryland circuit court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, Friday, Oct. 20. 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

A Maryland judge was shot and killed in the driveway of his home in what officials are calling a “targeted attack.”

The shooting that took place on Thursday night occurred just hours after Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson gave the suspect Pedro Argote’s estranged wife custody of their children.

Wilkinson was found outside his home in Hagerstown while his wife and son were inside the home, according to authorities. Wilkinson was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

“The victim was suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect remains at large, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office warned the public not to approach him and to contact him if they have any information as to his whereabouts.

The judge presided over a hearing on Thursday in Argote’s divorce hearing, which Argote didn’t attend, authorities said. During the hearing, the suspect lost custody of his children, and police believe that was a motivation to target Wilkinson.

According to the Maryland government website, Wilkinson has been a judge with the 4th Judicial Circuit since January 2020.

In a statement after the shooting, Maryland Judiciary said Wilkinson’s death was a “tragic loss.”

