Elon Musk Calls NewsGuard ‘A Scam’

3:14 PM – Friday, October 20, 2023

Elon Musk is calling for NewsGuard to totally disband, claiming the company is a scam.

When responding to a series of posts on Thursday, Musk called the allegation that NewsGuard and the EU created a disinformation code that would prompt governments to bankrupt alternative news sites “crazy.”

He went on to say that if this is true, the people of Europe deserve an explanation.

Musk reiterated that he believes NewsGuard should be disbanded. He said anything with a name that sounds like it came out of an Orwell novel should never be trusted.

Many people have spoken out in opposition to NewsGuard. Those individuals claim that the organization is working to censor conservative views.

