‘March For Israel’ Rally In D.C. Elevated To SEAR 1 Threat Level By DHS

Thousands of people attend the March for Israel on the National Mall November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The large pro-Israel gathering comes as the Israel-Hamas war enters its sixth week following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

9:40 AM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Thousands of supporters gathered at the National Mall in Washington D.C. to show their support for Israel and to demand the release of hostages kidnapped by the terrorist group, Hamas on October 7th.

On Monday evening, the Tuesday event which was coordinated by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, was raised to the highest security status.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated the gathering a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 status. This means that the rally is a significant event with national and/or international importance that requires extensive federal interagency support. Other events that have this security status are the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500.

The DHS’s assessment of the event indicated that there is no “specific, actionable threat.”

In a separate statement, Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Paris Lewbel stated that authorities are “committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the District. We recognize the importance of upholding the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully express their views, and we are committed to facilitating lawful demonstrations while maintaining public order.”

“Currently, there are no credible threats,” Lewbel reiterated.

The permit for the rally expects that at least 60,000 people are expected to come out to “show solidarity and support for Israel and the Israeli People.”

