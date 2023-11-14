At Least 3 Dead, 15 Injured After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Bus Carrying Students In Ohio

The US Federal Highway Administration conducts demonstrations of partially automated semi-truck platoons September 14, 2017, as three specially equiped Volvo semi-trucks cruise in Centreville, Virginia, with a Virginia State Trooper escort. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

10:0 AM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tragedy strikes Ohio after a crash on an interstate between a semi-truck and a bus carrying students kills three people and injures at least 15.

The crash took place just after 9 a.m., when the semi-truck rear-ended a charter bus carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District who were on their way to an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus. There were a total of 57 people onboard, according to Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady.

“We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries and we are working to learn the details. We will share news with you as we are able, including our plans for upcoming school days and events,” Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky said.

“Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community. Our Trojan family is strong, and it will take that strength and love to get throughout these coming challenging days,” Varansky continued.

The injured people were taken to local hospitals, according to Grady. The cause of the crash and conditions have not been made immediately clear as authorities are investigating.

