Man Who Fatally Ran Over Mom And Daughter Freed On Bail By Soros-Backed Judge

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:09 PM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

A man accused of killing a mother and daughter after running them over with his vehicle has been released on bail.

According to court documents, Monte Henderson, 22, was freed from custody on Friday morning after posting $20,000 of his $200,000 bail.

In relation to the deaths of Laticha Bracero, 42, and Alyssa Cordova, 21, of Chicago, Illinois, Henderson is presently charged with two counts of “first-degree involuntary manslaughter” and two counts of “armed criminal action.”

On February 14th, while driving in St. Louis, Missouri, Henderson ran a red light and struck the two women who were leaving a Drake concert, according to the police.

In horrifying surveillance footage, Henderson’s car was captured racing through the intersection, slamming into another vehicle, and then striking the two victims.

“Data retrieved from the Jeep Grand Cherokee indicated that the vehicle was traveling at speeds in excess of 70 mph before violating the red traffic signal,” police noted in court records.

Bracero was declared dead at the scene and her daughter reportedly passed away after she was taken to the hospital, according to the police.

Henderson was reported to be in critical condition at the time of the crash and was admitted to the hospital as well.

“This is a very tragic accident, Monte is a very upstanding young man; involved in academics and sports,” Henderson’s attorney said in a statement.

According to charging documents, St. Louis police officer Matthew Wieczorek said that the driver should be held in custody because he believed that Henderson would not show up for his summons.

However, Judge Annette Llewellyn disapproved of the decision to make him post 10% of his bond, since “he had no prior felonies,” according to STLToday.

Llewellyn was one of the first employees of Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who was forced to resign from office in May 2023 due to her soft-spoken views against violent offenders.

With Henderson’s bail being the most recent example, Llewellyn has infuriated some critics by adopting a similarly lenient stance to her former boss since departing Soros-backed Gardner’s office and joining the bench in 2018.

