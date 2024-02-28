Biden and Trump Dominate In Michigan Primaries

(Photo by JIM WATSONSAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:20 AM – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Michigan voters made their voices known in the presidential primaries, giving easy victories to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump but were also met with a significant protest vote in the Democrat primary.

With the victories in the Great Lake State, it makes the two even closer to a rematch in November.

Trump dominated in Michigan, receiving roughly 68% of the vote and winning every single county in the primary.

Meanwhile, rival candidate Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) received 26.5% of the vote and wasn’t close to winning one single county in the Wolverine State.

Despite not winning any of the GOP primary contests, the former South Carolina Governor has vowed to continue her campaign up to super Tuesday, on March 5th.

Additionally, she lost her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, but the loss in Michigan all but solidifies that her path to be the GOP nominee is very slim.

On the Democrat side, Biden won roughly 81% of the vote, more than 617,000 votes, while “uncommitted” accounted for 13.3% of the vote, which was more than 100,000 votes.

Experts believe Biden lost votes in Michigan due to his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Several pro-Palestinian activists organized an effort to vote “uncommitted” rather than Biden in the primary to show their displeasure with the president.

Organizers were hoping for at least 10,000 “uncommitted” votes but ended up registering 10 times that on election night.

With challengers of Trump and Biden not having a good turnout, it appears that it will be a rematch for the White House come November.

Most experts believe Michigan will be a key state in the general election that could determine the outcome of who earns the bid to the White House.

