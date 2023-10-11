Man Arrested After Bomb Threat That Shut Down BWI Airport

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:42 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

A suspect was arrested after making a bomb threat that briefly shut down the Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI).

According to an airport employee, a man was arrested on Wednesday after he parked his car outside BWI and made a threat to officials, stating that he had a bomb inside of his vehicle.

The BWI Marshall Airport released a statement on X, the social media platform known as Twitter, stating “ALERT: Due to law enforcement investigation, the terminal roadway is temporarily shut down. Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held. Those in the terminal are advised to remain in place at this time. More information to come.”

Police took the man into custody and the road was reopened to traffic an hour later after they cleared the car. After a search, it was reported that the vehicle did not seem to contain a bomb.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been publicly released yet.

