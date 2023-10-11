Elon Musk Makes Tesla Superchargers Free To Use In Israel Amid Terror Attacks

RIEDEN, GERMANY – JUNE 11: A Tesla electric-powered sedan stands at a Tesla charging staiton at a highway reststop along the A7 highway on June 11, 2015 near Rieden, Germany. Tesla has introduced a limited network of charging stations along the German highway grid in an effort to raise the viability for consumers to use the cars for longer journeys. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:52 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has declared that all Tesla Superchargers located in Israel will be free to use to facilitate travel amid Hamas’ terrorist attacks in the country.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Musk announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that all Tesla Superchargers in Israel are free to use in Israel due to Hamas’ invasion of the country.

Tesla Superchargers are the quick charging stations for the electric car company’s vehicles. The stations have the capability of charging up to 250 kilowatts of power, which is enough to add 200 miles of range in a time period of 15 minutes.

Tesla’s website catalogs 22 active Superchargers in Israel. The locations range from the northern side of the country near the border with Lebanon to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem though the southern end of Israel on the Red Sea.

Over this past weekend, the people of Israel have been facing a tragic attack from the terrorist group, Hamas.

The assailants have infiltrated the border and have been operating and coordinating terror attacks on the people of Israel across the country, as well as missile strikes in highly populated locations.

The latest data regarding death polls report more than 1,200 people who have been killed on the Israeli side. Additionally, Gaza has reported 900 people that were murdered in counter-attacks by Israeli forces, with many more wounded on both sides.

Tesla proclaimed that it is ensuring that all of its 22 Supercharger stations are free to use in Israel due to the growth of violence in the country.

Tesla has been known for applying differing tactics to help those who are in need.

Tesla has often turned on Supercharging in locations that are dealing with impending natural disasters, such as the tragic hurricanes that occurred in Florida and the California wildfires, as well as other dangerous countries like Ukraine.

Musk was asked about the potentiality of helping Gazans by an X user under his initial post informing users of the free Tesla charging stations in Israel. He replied, explaining that he would be interested in helping the residents of the war-torn country, but that he does not have the ability to do so due to the current situation.

“I would like to help those in Gaza who want peace, but have no way to do so,” Musk wrote in a reply. “In general, I want all humans to be happy and prosperous, without regard to race, creed, religion or anything else.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement