Maher Responds To Larry David’s NYT Opinion Piece Comparing Dinner With Trump To Dining With Hitler: ‘Insulting To 6M Dead Jews’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:28 PM – Friday, April 25, 2025

Left-wing commentator/podcast host Bill Maher rushed to respond to actor/producer Larry David’s satirical essay, where he compared his White House dinner with President Donald Trump to dining with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler — asserting that the comparison is an insult to the Holocaust’s “six million dead Jews” and in poor taste.

In his New York Times piece, titled “Larry David: My Dinner With Adolf,” the “Seinfeld” creator offered a “satirical” response to Bill Maher’s recent dinner with President Trump. David draws provocative parallels between the two figures while challenging Maher’s portrayal of the encounter.

“Here I was, prepared to meet Hitler, the one I’d seen and heard — the public Hitler. But this private Hitler was a completely different animal. And oddly enough, this one seemed more authentic, like this was the real Hitler. The whole thing had my head spinning,” David wrote, referencing Maher’s dinner with Trump without directly referring to them.

“To use the Hitler thing — first of all, I think it’s kind of insulting to six million dead jews,” Maher declared. “That should kind of be in its own place.”

“It’s an argument you kind of lost just to start it. Look, maybe it’s not completely logically fair, but Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil. We’re just going to have to leave it like that,” Maher continued.

“I think the minute you play the ‘Hitler’ card, you’ve lost the argument,” Maher added. “Come on, man. Hitler, Nazis — nobody has been harder, and more prescient I must say, about Donald Trump than me. I don’t need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn’t change that. The fact that I reported honestly is not a sin either.”

Following Maher’s meeting with Trump, he described the GOP president as “one of the most effective politicians,” while dismissing many of the negative Democrat conceptions. He also referred to Trump as “gracious and measured.”

Though Maher has been very critical of Trump as well, he still accepted the invite via Trump ally Kid Rock, who joined him at the dinner. At one point, Maher expressed that he desired to attend since “it was presented as a beginning to heal America.”

Maher has also asserted that although he is not a MAGA Republican, he can still admit that “the left’s wokeness” has ruined America and the world.

“I don’t think I can heal America, but I have credibility with Trump’s base because I’m honest about the woke train to crazy town,” he added.

Additionally, Maher explained that throughout the dinner, they discussed the border and foreign policy, expressing his surprise for Trump’s personality in private, saying that he is “not the guy who s***-tweeted nasty crap about me the night before.”

David’s piece appeared to criticize Maher for praising Trump’s hospitality and warm demeanor, as many liberals took to social media to slam him for “normalizing” Trump.

“Congrats, @billmaher. You got played by Trump. Easy mark,” wrote liberal commentator Wajahat Ali.

However, Maher also noted that he does not want to make the disagreement with David “constantly personal… [as] we might be friends again.”

“I can take a shot and I can also take it when people disagree with me. That’s not exactly the way I would’ve done it. Again, the irony: let’s go back to what my original [point] was. There’s got to be a better way than hurling insults and not talking to people. If I can talk to Trump, I can talk to Larry David too.”

