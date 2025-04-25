Trump Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Sign Ban On Congressional Stock Trading

(L) U.S. President Donald Trump smiles. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / (R) (L-R) Rep. Nancy Pelosi attend the GRAMMYs on the Hill Advocacy Day Awards Dinner. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:40 PM – Friday, April 25, 2025

Former President Donald Trump stated in a TIME Magazine interview, which was published on Friday, that he would “absolutely” sign legislation prohibiting members of Congress from trading stocks, should such a bill reach his desk.

In addition to discussing the first 100 days of his second term, Trump made the comments during the interview. During the discussion, Trump was asked if he would support a ban on Congressional stock trading, to which he responded: “Absolutely.”

“I watched [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] get rich through insider information, and I would be OK with [banning] it. If they send that to me, I would do it,” he said, asserting that he would sign the hypothetical piece of legislation.

Pelosi, the former Democrat House speaker, who is still considered a top leader of the Democrat Party, has long faced criticism for resisting efforts to prohibit stock trading by lawmakers and their families.

Her husband, Paul Pelosi, who owns and operates Financial Leasing Services, has also made millions through stock trades that have drawn public scrutiny — with critics pointing to the timing of some transactions in relation to Congressional activities.

The debate around lawmakers trading individual stocks has persisted for years, fueled by concerns over conflicts of interest. Members of Congress have access to classified information and early insight into pending legislation — leading to easier methods of insider trading.

In 2020, a bipartisan group of senators faced backlash after trading healthcare stocks following private briefings on the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite widespread public and bipartisan support for reform, efforts to ban Congressional stock trading have repeatedly stalled on Capitol Hill. The previous related measure aimed to prohibit not just lawmakers, but also, their spouses and dependent children from trading stocks. However, the measure failed to reach a full vote in the Senate.

